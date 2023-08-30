From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed the national flag in 1958, say he left a generational legacy, following his passing into glory at the age of 87.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President eco his deepest sympathy to the family, condoled with friends, and associates of the retired civil servant, whom he said dedicated his life to the service of the nation, sharing knowledge and experience with old and young, and inspiring many to think and act patriotically.

The President affirmed that the Green and White flag is a legacy that has consistently reflected the fruitfulness, resilience, and harmony enjoyed by the nation, and the boldness and uniqueness with which Nigerians characteristically reach for and achieve success around the world.

President Tinubu said he believes Akinkunmi lived and worked for the greatness of the country, and rests eternally with a place of honour in Nigeria’s history.