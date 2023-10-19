From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness concerning the demise of Mubasheer Agusto, who served as an Adviser (Budget Matters) to President Olusegun Obasanjo during his second term in office.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President noted that as an accountant with exceptional talent, Agusto served at various times as a former Assistant Vice President of Citibank Nigeria; a Partner in PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC); Non-Executive Director of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Shell Nigeria Pension Fund; in addition to his service as a Member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He acknowledged Agusto’s unparalleled contributions to the financial world, as well as the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

Tinubu noted the former presidential adviser’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth in the public service, adding that the distinguished Chartered Accountant continued to share his wealth of knowledge even when faced with serious medical challenges.

“Even in the face of formidable health challenges, Bode continued to generously share his time and wealth of knowledge on economics and business strategy. He was consistently eager to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. His impact will resonate through generations, and I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest,” he said.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the Agusto family and their friends who are mourning in the wake of his passage into glory.