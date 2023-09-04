From Terhemba Daka, Anuja

President Bola Tinubu met briefly with the nation’s service chiefs on Monday to receive briefings on their operations before his planned journey to India to attend the G-20 conference.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of the Navy, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, were present at the meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President is often briefed at the private meeting on the nation’s overall security position, including an assessment of any areas where the service chiefs need to step up their efforts as well as tie up any loose ends and fill in any gaps.

Tinubu would later in the day proceed to New Delhi, India to attend the G-20 Leaders Summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the President will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.

President Tinubu aims to leverage this platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

Moreover, he will use this opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectoral reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda.