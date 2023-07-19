From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu in continuation of his consultation with key players on how to get the economy on sound footing.

In this regard, he and his Vice President, Kashim Shettima met with President Senate, Godswill Akpabio and some governors including those of Imo, Kwara, Lagos and Ogun.

Former governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state was also part of the meeting.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and strategy, Dele Alake, said the meeting also looked at how to finalise arrangement on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The presidency had earlier proposed the distribution of grains and fertilizers to farmers also as part of measures to boost food security in the country.