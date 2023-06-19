From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, made a commitment to prioritise the health and safety of Nigerian citizens, adding that health of a nation’s people, particularly its workforce, is essential to national development.

He made the commitment when he received in audience the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, and President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, the president while saluting the courage and commitment of Bill Gates in working for humanity, commended the partnership with Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The president assured of his administration’s commitment to do all that is required to make their work in Nigeria and Africa successful, particularly in the area of eradicating polio, measles, malaria and other diseases from the continent.

He, however, warned about the budgetary constraints and other issues around funding.

President Tinubu praised Bill Gates’ efforts in the area of climate change and in eradicating polio and malaria from Africa.

He told Gates that the West needed to hear more from him with respect to the plight of the developing countries, saying “you have all it takes to help developing nations more.”

Dangote, in his remarks to the media after the visit, congratulated President Tinubu on his election and successful assumption of office.

He said the visit was to brief the president on the activities of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation, highlighting their commitment to improving the health sector in Nigeria.

Dangote expressed the Foundations’ willingness to cooperate further with the government in achieving its goals.

He commended the president for the removal of fuel subsidy, expressing confidence that more state funds would be allocated to education, health, infrastructure, and other critical areas of the economy.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has faith that the solutions to Africa’s most significant challenges can arise internally.