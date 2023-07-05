Nigeria’ll achieve national unity under Tinubu – Metuh

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, met with former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Anyim, who was also Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was accompanied to the Villa by former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, both leaders of the opposition PDP, expressed satisfaction with the first steps of the President Tinubu administration, saying there is hope for the country.

It would be recalled that Senator Anyim, who declared his aspiration in 2022 to contest the last presidential election, was suspended by the PDP in March this year for alleged anti-party activity, rolled around his support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Mr Francis Nwifuru.

Also, Metuh had in October last year, announced his resignation from the PDP and partisan politics.

In a letter dated October 25th, 2022 and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Metuh stated that his decision to leave the party was taken in the course of his recent medical trip abroad.

Anyim told journalists that although there were other heart-to-heart discussions, the visit was primarily to encourage and congratulate the President on his inauguration and the successes he has so far achieved.

“It was a great honour to pay courtesy on the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold he has taken so far. We had a whole lot of heart to heart discussions, but primarily, it’s to congratulate him.”

Metuh on his part expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration will achieve national unity.

“We came to see the President, to commend him for his very good takeoff; the policies he has brought, his inclusiveness, and most of all to canvass for the idea of participatory governance, participatory democracy.

“We believe that for policies and programmes, there has to be options and alternatives for those programmes, but only when we are together can we achieve success. Our nation has bled for over eight years, but we believe that from now onwards, Mr President has shown the way that the country will come together and then we’ll be able to live happily”, he said.

