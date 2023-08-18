From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu Friday met with Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Although details of the meeting were not disclosed to the press, but it was gathered that it was related to the development and security in Enugu State. Mbah had expressed his vision to transform Enugu from a public sector to a private sector-driven economy and to raise the state’s GDP from the present $4.4 billion to $30 billion through private sector investment.

He had also expressed his eagerness to collaborate and partner with the federal government and international agencies. Mbah had met with the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, on Wednesday at the Bank’s country office in Abuja and participated in the National Economic Council meeting presided over by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Thursday. The last time Governor Mbah visited the President; he discussed the issue of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his release from detention.