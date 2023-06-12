• Inspects Guards of Honour to mark ceremony

• Nigerians will forever be grateful for Abiola’s sacrifice – Kingibe

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu marked the 2023 Democracy Day celebration by inspecting a Guard of Honour at the Forecourt located within the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of the day’s planned activities.

Ahead of President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, had arrived the Forecourt few minutes to 10am; after President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, had arrived.

Other dignitaries present at the Forecourt were Lagos State governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu; and the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore among others.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the service chiefs; Inspector-General of Police; other senior security chiefs as well as senior government officials were also among other dignitaries who arrived ahead of Tinubu to mark the significance of June 12 1993 presidential election at the State House.

They were also cultural displays from the geo-political zones of the country.

Meanwhile, Babagana Kingibe, the late Chief Moshood Abiola’s running mate for vice president in the former Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s presidential primary on June 12, 1993, has asked Nigerians to draw motivation from the deceased’s unwavering dedication and readiness to give his life.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents, after the ceremony, Kingibe affirmed that June 12 will always bring back vivid memories of the whole process and sadness that ensued at the end of the process with the annulment.

“I believe in looking forward and the President in his Democracy Day address has set out the markers as to where we are coming from. He has set up beacons as to the direction we should take to make our country great, to strengthen democracy and to defend democracy at all times.

“And I believe that his speech was really inspiring and I think all right thinking men and women of this country should very carefully go through and be inspired by it and be guided by it. It is a great thing.

On whether the country has done enough to recognise what Abiola truly stands for, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation urged Nigerians to be inspired by his courage, adding “Abiola is no more. We can’t bring him back. And whatever we do, will never bring him back to life. But we should never forget.

“We should be inspired by his courage. We should be inspired by his steadfast commitment, and we should be inspired by his willingness to sacrifice his life, which he has, and for which I think the country will forever be grateful.”

Also expressing his views, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume noted that June 12 was a deliberate attempt to enthroned the sanctity of democracy and due process as far as elections are concerned.

He said the day represents “fundamental human rights, the right of people to vote freely and choose their own leaders. The abandonment of this principle will lead to unpleasant consequences by way of demonstrations, when that annulment was made.

“It was long ago, but we give glory to God that today, we are celebrating this very important landmark in the history of our country. Remember, it was 2019 that President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as work free day and by that tradition the present government is continuing to walk in the steps of the last administration.

“And President Tinubu is regarded as one of the most critical persons in the struggle for the attainment of that mandate. And that is why we’re very happy that today he is here as the president.”

Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his part, described June 12 as a milestone for the country, noting that the nation was already making progress as far as freedom is concerned.

He also said that Nigerians should see it as a period for sober reflection, especially “when you look at the events that happened 30 years ago, the late MKO Abiola—may his soul rest in peace. And then we are celebrating this day, you know to commemorate that event, it is very humbling. And for us to be alive to see this happening and for almost seven times of change of baton in democracy; it shows clearly that Nigeria is moving forward in freedom. And I believe under President Bola Tinubu also in prosperity.”

On whether Nigerians can cash in on the gains of the day, he said “definitely, because, of course, you have seen the last election. That was the first cashless election in Nigeria and in spite of that, Nigerians still trooped out to bring out leaders of their choices. So, we are very excited and we know that there is hope for the future.

“We will cash in by ensuring that there is peace and then ensuring that we work towards a secured nation where everybody can sleep with their eyes closed and, of course, bring back prosperity. We will produce what we consume and consume what we produce.

“We are already certain and we believe that the internal refineries are now going to kick in with the abrogation of subsidy which was a terrible cankerworm. I don’t know the statistics, but someone is telling me that over 69 million barrels (probably litres) a day were being consumed before the subsidy was removed, but now it has reduced to 15. Then the neighbouring countries are rioting because we were almost subsidizing for almost all our neighbours in West Africa.

“We were depleting our resources and we were getting poorer while they were enjoying their lives. So, today, Nigerians have hope—a renewed hope—that yes, indeed, that the resources we are going to save from the policies being taken already by this administration would be used by humanity and used to enhance the living standard of Nigerians. So, we are cashing in on this day of democracy.”

Also speaking to newsmen, Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma stated that the country’s democracy was still in a learning process, adding “we’ll continue to learn like in other climes, that the spirit of sportsman must be deployed, that it’s either you win or you lose.

“When you win, you’ll celebrate, when you lose, you’ll wait for another time. So we’ll continue to advise and encourage practitioners in politics to eschew violence and take to this path of honour,” he said.