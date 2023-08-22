By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made history by having the largest and most expanded cabinet in Nigeria’s history, with 48 ministers and although 45 were cleared and sworn-in on Monday.

This is a significant increase from the previous administration, which had 36 ministers. Tinubu’s government has also created several new ministries, including the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy which is responsible for the economic development of Nigeria’s maritime sector, and the Ministry of Tourism, which is now a stand-alone ministry.

Additionally, the administration has appointed a Minister of State for Petroleum, Gas, which is the first time such a position has existed in Nigeria.

The creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has been applauded by many, with former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola appointed as the Minister responsible for the portfolio.

The ministry is expected to play a key role in the development of Nigeria’s blue economy project, which aims to increase the country’s economic growth through the sustainable use of its maritime resources.

However, Tinubu’s decision to appoint 48 ministers has been criticized by some, who argue that it is a bloated structure that will put a strain on the country’s resources.

The government has also come under fire for its decision to spend N1.37 billion on housing allowances for the newly appointed ministers, at a time when the country is facing economic challenges.

Overall, Tinubu’s administration has made significant changes to Nigeria’s government structure, with the creation of new ministries and the appointment of a large number of ministers. The impact of these changes on the country’s economy and governance remains to be seen in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated ministers’ response was unmistakable. It encompassed everything from the striking courtesy displayed by female ministers to the historic appointment of the first-ever FCT indigenous minister. A rousing cheer echoed through the hall as the immediate past governor of Rivers State took on the mantle of the FCT minister, signifying the excitement in the air.

Twice lucky with a handshake, the story of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had the privilege of shaking President Tinubu’s hand twice at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers.

He earlier shook his hands before he signed the manifest after taking the oath of office, which was against the protocol.

He returned to do the periphery thing after he saw the anomaly corrected with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha.

Zephaniah Jisalo excited over first cabinet minister from FCT

Zephaniah Jisalo, an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has been sworn-in as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs by President Tinubu.

This historic nomination has been praised by many, including Shehu Sani, a former senator, who called it “commendable”

Jisalo was the last of the ministers to be sworn-in on Monday and he couldn’t hide his excitement. Soon after the handshake with President Tinubu, he raised his hands in victory and pumped his fist in the air as he bowed to the audience applause.

Jisalo’s appointment is significant because it marks the first time that an indigene of the FCT has been appointed as a federal minister. This has been a long-standing demand of Abuja natives, who have been calling on the President to appoint one of their own as the FCT minister.

Jisalo’s appointment is a fitting tribute to the late Musa Baba-Panya, a lawyer and original inhabitant of Abuja who fought for the rights of Abuja indigenes and helped to secure justice for them.

With Jisalo’s appointment, there is hope that the voices of Abuja natives will be heard at the highest levels of government, and that their interests will be better represented in federal decision-making processes.

Betta Edu, youngest minister in the cabinet went on her knees

In a moment of excitement and gratitude, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, went down on her knees during her handshake with President Tinubu at the swearing-in ceremony.

The gesture by Edu who was all smiles showcased her deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve in this important role and her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Edu, a 36-year-old Harvard certified professional, has been receiving praise and support from Nigerians since her nomination by President Tinubu. Her appointment has raised hopes among the people, who see her as a capable and dedicated leader who can bring about positive change in the areas of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

With her background and expertise, Minister Edu is expected to tackle the pressing issues of poverty and provide assistance to those in need, ensuring that the government’s efforts in these areas are effective and impactful.

Mariya Mahmud attracted applause with her genuflection

Mariya Mahmud, the newly appointed Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also genuflected in appreciation of her appointment and swearing in by President Tinubu.

Mahmud is a conservative politician who has been active in Nigerian politics for several years. She is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has served in various capacities within the party. Her appointment as Minister of State for the FCT is seen as a recognition of her hard work and dedication to the party.

Hannatu Musawa misty eyes at swearing-in

Hannatu Musawa, the new Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy.

Musawa, a Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist has been described as one of Nigeria’s youngest ministers.

Just like she was all tearful and emotional at her screening at the Senate, she tried to fight back tears while shaking hands with the president after she was sworn-in.

Musawa as Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy is expected to bring a new level of creativity and innovation to Nigeria’s cultural sector. Her background in law and human rights activism is expected to help her in promoting the creative economy in Nigeria.

Musawa’s appointment is part of President Tinubu’s efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s cultural sector and promote the country’s creative industries

When President Tinubu prompted Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye to look at camera for photographs

During the ceremony, President Tinubu was seen prompting Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy to look at the camera for photographs.

The moment captured the attention of onlookers and photographers, highlighting the significance of the event and the importance of capturing the presence of the newly appointed ministers.

She is expected to play a crucial role in addressing women’s issues and promoting gender equality in Nigeria. Her appointment comes at a time when the country is striving for progress and inclusivity in all sectors.

Kennedy’s responsibilities will include advocating for women’s rights, implementing policies to empower women, and ensuring gender mainstreaming in government programmes and initiatives. Her role is vital in promoting gender equality and creating an enabling environment for women to thrive in all aspects of Nigerian society.

Minister of State Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, gives President Tinubu Salute at Swearing-In Ceremony

In a surprising and symbolic gesture, Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, gave President Tinubu a salute during the swearing-in ceremony of ministers on Monday, August 21, 2023. Despite not being a personnel of any of the security agencies, Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s salute caught the attention of many and elicited applause from the audience.

The Minister of State Police Affairs is expected to work closely with the President and other ministers to ensure the safety and security of the country.

Lola Ade-John, Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, kneels for her handshake

Lola Ade-John, Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, displayed typical Yoruba culture by kneeling to take her handshake at the swearing-in ceremony. The gesture received thunderous applause from colleague ministers and guests at the event.

Nyesom Wike all smiles as crowd roared at the mention of his name

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was the center of attention at the inauguration of ministers in the presidential villa on Monday, August 21.

Wike, the appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who donned a black suit with his trademark sunglasses, had the crowd cheering when he was mentioned for the citation. When he walked up towards President Tinubu to the manifest to sign his column as one of the appointed ministers, the crowd including governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers roared in excitement and applause.

Wike who has expressed his gratitude to Tinubu for nominating him as a minister, had assured the president that he would not regret his decision.

Wike served as the governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, receives non-stop applause at swearing-in ceremony

In a moment of celebration and anticipation, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, received the longest applause from media representatives present at the swearing-in ceremony by President Bola Tinubu. The event, held at the State House Conference in Aso villa, marked the official induction of the new ministers into their respective positions.

Alake, a seasoned professional in the media field, took the oath of office and officially assumed his role as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

His appointment has garnered attention and sparked discussions among various stakeholders. While some have expressed their support for Alake’s appointment, others have raised concerns about the suitability of his placement in the Solid Minerals Ministry.

The applause that greeted Alake’s swearing-in ceremony is a testament to the high expectations and hopes placed on him by the media representatives present. It reflects the recognition of his expertise and the belief that he will bring positive change and development to the Solid Minerals sector.

As Minister of Solid Minerals Development, he will be responsible for overseeing the exploration, extraction, and management of Nigeria’s vast mineral resources. This includes minerals such as gold, coal, limestone, and tin, which play a crucial role in the country’s economy.

The applause received by Alake serves as a reminder of the importance of his role and the expectations placed upon him. It also highlights the media’s recognition of his potential to make a significant impact in the Solid Minerals sector.

He would undoubtedly face numerous challenges and opportunities, and the media will be closely watching his actions and decisions.

Tinubu’s selection of Dele Alake for the Solid Minerals Ministry reflects his vision for the sector and his confidence in Alake’s abilities. It is now up to the minister to prove himself and deliver on the expectations of the media and the Nigerian people.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand event, with many dignitaries and politicians in attendance.