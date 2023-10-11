From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointees are: Aminu Maida, EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Kashifu Abdullahi, DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), and Tola Odeyemi, Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

According to the State, President Tinubu, in line with his determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, has approved the appointment of Idris Alubankudi, as thr new Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy.

The appointments take immediate effect.