From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Kano Governor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has confirmed that he’s been offered the opportunity to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the capacity of a Minister or something close to that.

Kwankwaso said he was in the presidential villa on Friday, in continuation of the discussion of the matter with the President, as well as other issues particularly the ongoing rift between the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kwankwaso, in an interview with BBC Hausa, on Saturday, said they are on the final stage of the discussion on the role he will play in the government, and he will make necessary statement in few days time when the discussion must have been concluded.

He said: “We are waiting for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly that will be done next week. There are strong indications that I will be given ministerial responsibility or something close to that. But that will be confirmed after the inauguration of 10th National Assembly. I won’t say much on that now because we are still discussing the matter and we would arrive at a conclusion soon.

“The President suggested that I serve in his government as a minister or in other capacity but that has been concluded. Soon, we would conclude on that and statement will be made in that regard.

“I also had roboust discussion with the President on the political issue in Kano particularly the recent decision of the Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to carry out demolition exercise of some structures erected in several places in Kano that ought not to be. Unfortunately, the immediate-past governor, Umar Ganduje, approved the building for whatever reason.

“I made him under that most of the information he was being fed with was wrong, and provided the right information that convinced him that the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, made several errors and took steps to enrich himself and his friends instead of the generality of Kano people.

“We raised the alarm when the constructions were being done, and suggested that the governor stop the work, making reference to the implications of some of his actions, but he failed to act. It’s unfortunate that many people were affected but we have to reclaim the land.”