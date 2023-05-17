By Cosmas Omegoh

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon says he is confident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver good governance, as well as surpass all expectations when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

Controversies have trailed the former Lagos State governor since he was declared winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential elections as opposition parties are in court challenging his victory in an election, alleging massive rigging.

There are also fears being expressed in some quarters whether he will run a government that would unify, rather than divide the country along ethnic and religious lines.

But Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, popularly known as ‘GOS’ said Tinubu presidency will usher Nigeria into an era of prosperity that would surprise many.

The ex-senator who once represented the Lagos West Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011 insists Tinubu would deliver more than expectations.

Senator Olanrewaju believes that Tinubu has the capacity and wherewithal to replicate prosperity on a larger scale across the length and breadth of the country when he takes the reins of government later this month.

He also allayed fears that Tinubu will be disposed to ostracizing certain sections of the country on the basis of their political affiliations and preferences, saying that it was only the figment of the imagination of those who want to demarket him and cause division in the polity.

“I have known and worked with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for decades, and I can say with some degree of certainty that he not only has the progress and development of this country at heart, he is one man who has the capacity to deliver good governance to our people,” Senator Olanrewaju said.

“I have no doubts whatsoever that Tinubu will bring something uniquely different to the table as he adopts a new approach to nation building with everyone, of whatever leanings, of whatever religion or tribe, will be given a true sense of belonging.

“He is detribalised, a visioner, and a problem solver. I will be surprised if he doesn’t replicate or even surpass what he has done in Lagos on a larger scale across the country in the last 20 years or more.

“And for those who think he will be discriminatory in his administrative style, whereby some sections of the country would be excluded from the mainstream of governance, I’ll advise them not to entertain any fears because the Tinubu I know is neither petty nor a bigot who is swayed by the sentiments of tribe and religion.

“That is why I would like all of us to pray for him to succeed because his success is indirectly our collective success as a country,” he added.

Senator Ganiyu Solomon had predicted the victory of the Asiwaju as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) many months before the last general elections.

He had said that based on his convictions about Tinubu’s antecedents in governance, he was better placed to clinch victory at the polls.

The former senator has in that period served in various groups to mobilise support for the Asiwaju’s victory.

He was Director-General, Lagos State Campaign and Election Council during the last elections. He also currently sits amongst an elitist group of power brokers who constitute the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council.