From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has said the rumoured meeting between the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 2023 presidential candidate of the party would not affect the structure of the party.

It was reported that Tinubu and Kwankwaso, privately had a meeting in Paris, Francis, bordering on plans for the former Kano State governor to be appointed minister.

But NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary Major Agbo, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, yesterday, said there was nothing wrong with it, stating that the country once had a government of national unity.

Agbo, however, said the meeting was within the realm of speculation, adding that the party would make an official statement soonest.

“The story that he is working with APC is pure speculation for now. If there are other details concerning that we will let you know.

“But, then, like we always say, it is election that divides the people and politicians.

“After elections people are expected to come together for the country to move forward.

“If they have had a meeting it is not out of place. The only thing you may not know and I may not know what they agreed at the meeting.

“It is not an issue because even if they are going to work together that does not mean that NNPP with its identity will collapse into APC.

“That also does not mean that he is going to move from NNPP to APC. We have had government of unity. What is important to us is our country.

“We need to do what will sell it and then move on. But for now, what you are hearing is within the realm of speculation. If there are details, we will react to them officially.”