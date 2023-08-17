From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, former Abia State governor and senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu,

former Senate president, David Mark, and Senator Tunde Ogbeha have congratulated former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), on his 82nd birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, said he shared in the joy of celebration with family members, friends, and associates of the celebrant.

He noted that IBB had served in many capacities in the army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

He affirmed the contributions of Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalisation of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

Tinubu further noted the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who has, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

Dr. Kalu, in his congratulatory message, acknowledged IBB’s contributions to nation building.

Kalu described Babangida as a nationalist and patriotic statesman. He noted that the former president is known for his passion for unity and progress of Nigeria.

The former Abia governor while stressing that Babangida is compassionate,urbane and patriotic, urged the former president not to relent in his humanitarian gestures.

In a goodwill message, the Senator said: “I join family, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating former President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday. The former President has made invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria in various capacities. He has consistently mentored his contemporaries and the younger generation in all facets of life. As a great achiever, Babangida deserves to be celebrated for his contributions to humanity.”

Kalu prayed for longer life for the former president.

Mark and Ogbeha, in a statement, noted the immense contributions of the former leader to the political and social economic development of Nigeria.

Mark was a military governor of Niger while Ogbeha was military governor of Akwa Ibom and defunct Bendel under Babangida.

They prayed that God continues to grant him good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

The former military officers said that throughout Babangida’s journey as military President of Nigeria, he demonstrated unwavering dedication and a strong commitment to the betterment of the nation.

According to the duo, “Your visionary leadership and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the pages of Nigerian history and continues to inspire generations to come.

“Your relentless efforts in fostering unity, promoting social justice, and advocating economic progress, transformed countless lives and communities.

“Under your guidance, Nigeria experienced significant advancements in various sectors, fostering an environment of growth and prosperity,” they said.

They said that beyond Babangida’s political endeavours, he consistently displayed compassion and empathy for Nigerian people.

“Your exemplary leadership has set a remarkable precedent for aspiring leaders, emphasizing the importance of selflessness and service to others.

“As we celebrate your 82nd birthday, we also recognize the invaluable lessons you have imparted on us throughout your tenure.

“You have shown us that through dialogue, inclusivity, and mutual respect, we can achieve remarkable progress and overcome any obstacle that lies in our path.

“We join the entire nation in expressing our deepest gratitude for your distinguished service, your unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, and commitment to the citizenry.

“May your birthday be a reflection of the immense respect and admiration we have for you, both as a leader and as an individual.

“As you embark on this new chapter of your life, may it be filled with good health, boundless joy, and the fulfillment of all your dreams.