…I remain best candidate for Senate presidency, says Chief Whip

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday day met with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in in Abuja.

Kalu, the leading contender for the Senate Presidency, arrived at Tinubu’s residence at exactly 5:31pm and was ushered in straight to meet with the president-elect.

Tinubu, who just returned to the country from abroad, where he was for about one month, received Kalu warmly and they held a meeting for about 30 minutes

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kalu said he visited to officially welcome and felicitate with the President-elect on his return from a successful vacation in Europe.

According to Kalu, the prompt return of the President elect confirms his earlier comments last week Friday, dismissing claims that Tinubu was unwell and receiving medical treatment.

Kalu had, while speaking during the celebration of Mass in Abuja to mark his 63rd birthday, said that the Tinubu was fit and healthy and would return soon.

He said: “I told Nigerians that Tinubu is not sick and that he would return soon and a few days after I made that comment, today you can see for yourself that he is here.

“So this shows that our President-elect is fit and fully ready for the job of leading Nigerians just like I said. I just came to congratulate and officially welcome him back to the country and we are ready to support him for the task ahead.”

When asked if he discussed his Senate Presidency bid with Tinubu, Kalu responded that they discussed some key issues on the future of the country.

On his Senate Presidencu ambition, Kalu said that he remained the best candidate amongst other contenders to partner with Tinubu in the overall interest of the country.

“I am the best among candidates, I have the capacity, working with the President, from May 29, to unite Nigerians. I am the best to work with our President elect for the best Interest of Nigeria. Nigerians need to feel the impact of our party . I have the integrity, honesty and experience to lead the Senate,” Kalu said.