From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others have expressed sadness over the death of the founder of Daar Communications, owners of African Independence Television (AIT) and Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi.

He died at an Abuja hospita, yesterday.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz from his office last night, described the death of the media mogul as a huge loss to the Nigerian media industry and the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State in a condolence letter to the family signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, described Dokpesi as a pillar of development in the party, saying his death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan, was one of the early visitors to the residence of Dokpesi at 6:49pm in company with his former chief of staff, Mike Oghiadomhe.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, described Dokpesi as a trailblazer who reshaped the Nigerian business landscape in every sphere of his endeavour.

Ibe said Atiku’s immediate reaction to the death was the cry of “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! I am in a state of shock!” even as he condoled with the family, DAAT Communications family, PDP and prayed for the repose of Dopkesi’s soul.

“Ezemo, as we fondly called him, was an enigmatic business personality, a news maker in life and, sadly, even in death. Ezemo was my friend, brother, counsellor, and associate, all rolled into one. He was honest, detribalised, loyal, and supremely hard working. Once committed to a cause, he will see it to a conclusion.”

When Daily Sun visited the Asokoro residence of the Dokpesi at 6pm, political friends of the deceased and staff of DAAR Communications were seen in pensive mood.

Some of the dignitaries who visited Dokpesi’s residence include Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase; former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi and a former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu.

Others were PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye; former special adviser to Jonathan on Inter-Party Affairs, Ben Obi; former minister of Transport, Abiye Sekibo and former chairman of defunct Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni.

Managing Director, DAAR Communications, Tony Akiotu, in a statement signed on behalf of the board and management of DAAR Communications Plc., said: “The board and management of DAAR Communications Plc. wish to inform the public of the death of our founder, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi. He had been ill in the last few weeks, but was well on his way to recovery. He had a fall earlier today, while on the treadmill during a routine gym exercise. Further announcements as regards the burial arrangements will be made by the family.”

In a statement, his son, who is Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc., Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr), confirmed the development.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.”

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family. The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course. May his soul rest in peace.”