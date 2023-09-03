From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said it was wrong to refer to President Bola Tinubu as an illegal president since no court has set aside his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The body of lawyers submitted that as of today, “there is only one President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the person of President Bola Tinubu.”

President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau made the assertion yesterday at a public presentation of the communique issued at the 63rd Annual General Conference of the association, held in Abuja.

The NBA president who was fielding questions from journalists at the event dismissed insinuations by some lawyers that Tinubu remains an illegal and unconditional President by virtue of the election petitions challenging his legitimacy.

On why the NBA invited him to declare the conference open in view of the pending litigations against his victory at the polls, Maikyua said: “There is a provision of the Evidence Act which says that if a declaration is made by a public officer, that declaration is deemed to be right and that everything is needed to be done for that thing to happen has been done.