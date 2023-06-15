Says no excuse for failure

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The inauguration comes a week after he directed NEC to meet to come up with interventions to mitigate the effects of the petroleum subsidy.

The President charged the council to support his administration in transforming the economic Fortunes of the country.

He says the task of growing the nation’s economy is quite enormous adding that no excuse for failure.

He restated his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises to Nigerians.

After the inauguration, the council is currently holding its meeting.

The NEC meets monthly and has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted Government officials.

Those in attendance as at the time the meeting commenced are Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Osun, Ademola Adeleke, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno and Enugu, Peter Mbah Cross River, Bassey Otu, Plateau, Caleb Muftwang, Kebbi, Nasir Idris, Katsina, Aliyu Radda and Benue Hycinth Alia.

Others are Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Anambra Charles Soludo, Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Taraba, Agbu Kefas, Gombe, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, Niger Mohammed Bago and Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu.

Others are Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru, Kaduna, Uba Sani, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Abia, Alex Otti, Bayelsa, Douye Diri, Kano, Abba Yusuf, Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, Oyo, Seyi Makinde and Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur and Deputy Governor of Ondo, Lucky Ayedatiwa

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and State House.

Details later…