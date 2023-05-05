• Says no elected person should assume office till cleared by tribunal

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), has backed the Archbishop emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan over his remarks that no politician whose electoral victory is being challenged in court should be sworn in until cleared by the Elections Petitions Tribunal.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said the position of Onaiyekan was in tandem with the recommendations of the Justice Muhammadu Uwais Electoral Commission Reforms that should have been incorporated into the Electoral Act 2022.

Onaiyekan on a television programme on Thursday had said “it doesn’t make much sense” for President-elect Bola Tinubu to be sworn in before the conclusion of the election tribunal which commences on Monday, May 8, 2023.

“There are cases in court that have not been disposed of. That is why we are in an anomalous situation. We have a president-elect whose election is being challenged and the court is handling it. I’m still waiting for the court to tell me who won the election. It doesn’t make much sense to be swearing in people when they are still in court,” the cleric had said.

Onwubiko also, flayed the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, for saying Onaiyekan’s position was “unstatesman-like”.

He said it was unfortunate that Keyamo has suddenly become an defender of injustice, having dined with politicians, wondering where the Keyamo of the activism and civil rights days departed to.

Though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

Onwubiko said: “80-year-old Archbishop emeritus of the Catholic Dioceses of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has spoken truth to power and this is very courageous of the octogenarian in a country filled with sycophants and hypocrites who form that they are with the masses but yet dine with the oppressors.

“We throw our support for these statements by the Cardinal, advocating the promulgation of the essential recommendations made by the Justice Muhammadu Uwais electoral commission reforms such as ending litigation before swearing in, and the appointment of IINEC chair and commissioners by an independent body outside if the President.

“The Justice Uwais reforms specifically recommended among others:

“Constitutional amendments that would insulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the political influences of the executive arm of government in terms of its composition and funding.

“The power to appoint INEC board was to be transferred from the president to the National Judicial Council (NJC) while its funding was to be a first line charge on the Consolidated Revenue of the Federation.

“The functions of the police on election duty stated in the PSC guidelines on code of conduct for officers should be incorporated into the Police Act.

“Election petition was to have time limit even as a Special Electoral Offences Commission was to be set up to try electoral offenders.

“That no elected person should assume office until the case against him/her in the Tribunal or Court is disposed of.”