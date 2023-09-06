By Chukwudi Nweje

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has given President Bola Tinubu a pass mark in his 100 days in office.

He commended Tinubu for his promptness in decision-making, and noted that it is a departure from former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who he claimed was indecisive on matters of national urgency.

“It is important to acknowledge that the process of national healing has started. There is a reasonable sense of equal citizenship by a cross-section of Nigerians. The healing of the wide division and alienation some Nigerians have suffered is a precursor to national unity, which Nigeria urgently needs.

“There are many positives that can be credited to President Tinubu in his first 100 days in office relative to his predecessor, who was even nicknamed Baba-go-slow as a result of his lethargic tendencies and indecisiveness on matters of national urgency.

“Most of President Tinubu’s bold initiatives will mature into fruition and impact positively on the majority of the people over time. His ministers who have recently been sworn into office have been equipped with the President’s eight-point template for rapid development of Nigeria and the creation of jobs. Practically, all the ministers have hit the ground running and have been raising the hopes of the people. It will appear that the president listened to genuine advice by well-meaning Nigerians that public office holders must be subjected to periodic appraisals based on realisable targets.”

Okorie said the present hardship experienced by Nigerians will fade away with the present difficult decisions the Tinubu-led administration is undertaking.

“Obviously, there is heightened suffering of the citizens at this initial stage of the young administration of President Tinubu, but most of his difficult decisions are unavoidable if we are to come out of the woods and embark on a sustainable recovery process.”

He commended the administration for its commitment not to borrow to fund national projects, noting that the decision holds prospects for a brighter future for Nigeria.