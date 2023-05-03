From Tony John, Port Harcourt

President-elect Bola Tinubu has commended the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for standing for justice and insisting that it was the turn of the southern part of the country to produce the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari exit on May 29.

He noted that Wike’s principled stand for a southern president led to his victory in the presidential election of February 25.

Tinubu was in Rivers State at the instance of the governor, who had supported the power shift to the southern region of the country during the presidential election even though they belonged to different parties.

The President-elect, who was in the state on a two-day visit thanked Governor Wike for his contribution to his victory at the keenly contested poll.

He expressed: “Your Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, you are very dependable.”

The President-elect, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, described Wike, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as a dependable ally at the inauguration which was well-attended by APC stalwarts.

Tinubu told the crowd he went through a “gruesome campaign, fought hard and won.”

He added that he could not have achieved victory against major opponents like PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi without structural support from people like Wike.

“Nyesom, I say thank you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done it without some structural support.”

The President-elect continued: “In His Excellency, I see a man of principle. He (Wike) took a principled stand that the presidency must return to the South and he has the courage to stand by his conviction not minding whose ox is gored.

“He is, indeed, a man of great integrity; he did not choose to serve his own interest, not about him. Rather, the interest of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness, you championed justice. Thank you.

“There were so much gossip and speculations, but you stood your ground.”

Tinubu expressed delight to have established a relationship with the Rivers governor and congratulated Wike’s ally and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was also at the function, for “partnership”.

Tinubu was accompanied to Rivers State alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the state governors of Jigawa, Ebonyi, Kwara, Imo, and others. Some former governors of the APC were also in attendance.

The President-elect thanked Wike for declaring Wednesday as a holiday in honour of his visit to the state.

Tinubu, however, rejected a request made by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for a refund for the construction of some federal roads in the state.

Tinubu spoke while inaugurating the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola Flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Earlier, Wike had said the projects undertaken by the state ought to be done by the Federal Government.

He said: “And unfortunately too, these projects ought to be Federal Government projects because they are federal roads.

“If we had said because they are Federal Government roads, and we won’t do it, who are those to suffer?

“Since we have said we don’t want our people to suffer, I also believe that the Federal Government should say, look, you have done well for us. These are projects we should be doing, can you bring your bill, let us refund you the money you have done these roads.

“That is what it is supposed to be for a partnership with a good Federal Government. I can assure you as you enter the office and you approve to pay this money back, other states will have the courage to also do the same thing.

“I am not asking what we are not entitled to. The Federal Government should say you are a true son of this government; you have removed shame from us.”

Responding, Tinubu said: “The 12th flyover and the demand you made for a refund, I owe you nothing. It is your road.

“You can’t chuckle at me and make a demand. You are the one living on this road. I commend your effort. You have to lobby me to collect it.”