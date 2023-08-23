From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council, as the revered royal father and Spiritual Leader of Muslims in Nigeria turns 67 on August 24, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said he shares in the moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi Order, who also serves as Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam) and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

He acknowledged the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.

The President extolled Sultan’s magnanimity, friendliness, and neighbourly outlook on life, seizing every opportunity to educate citizens on the benefits of amity in the society, while providing platforms for solidifying Nigeria’s unity, such as instituting the Peace Accord for elections as a member of the National Peace Committee.

The President said he believes that as the revered former military officer, who served the nation meritoriously, clocks 67, his wealth of experience will continuously be an asset for the steady progress of the nation with a particular emphasis on bridging religious, ethnic, and cultural divides.

President Tinubu prayed for more years of strength, health, and wisdom for His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto.