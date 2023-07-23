From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, on turning 74 Sunday, July 23, 2023, commending him for his useful contributions to Nigeria’s development.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President noted that the seasoned ex-police chief served the country in various capacities in the course of his chequered career.

The President said Okiro served the country meritoriously in various positions, during which he made important contributions to Nigeria’s development.

“He served as Lagos State Commissioner of Police, during my time as governor of the state, a period of a smooth relationship that helped in bringing peace and harmony in the state,particularly among the various ethnic groups.

“His competence and successful work in the state was evident and facilitated his movement up the ladder. From his position as the Commissioner of Police, he gained double promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General and later IGP.

“Sir Okiro also served as Chairman, Police Service Commission, among others.

“I wish Sir Okiro a very happy 74th birthday and more graceful years ahead in good health to enable him make more contributions to the peace, progress and development of our beloved country.”