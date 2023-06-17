From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Adelabu Zacch Adedeji, as his Special Adviser on Revenue.

CNG’s Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement yesterday described the appointment as ‘well deserved.’

Sulieman said the gesture is another significant pointer to President Tinubu’s passionate belief in the organic links between generations.

He said: “President Tinubu’s meticulous selection of those who would carry his vision forward is amply displayed in the choice of Zacch who in 2011, at the age of 33, was appointed as the commissioner for finance by Governor Abiola Ajimobi, becoming the youngest person ever to hold such a position in Oyo State.

“The fact that Adedeji is as well a certified accountant, corporate tax, and public finance development expert whose expertise extends across different sectors, will enable him to provide valuable insights and guidance to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It is also noteworthy that Adedeji, one of the youngest chartered accountants in the country’s history, had attained a managerial position through his diligent work with the American multinational company Procter and Gamble (P&G).

“Furthermore, Adedeji’s dedication to helping Nigerians, particularly the youth, has garnered recognition and respect for him which enabled him to play a crucial role in shaping the sugar industry and driving its growth where he was chief executive before his appointment by President Tinubu.”