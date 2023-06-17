From Okwe Obi (Abuja) and Sola Ojo (Kaduna)

A Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Adelabu Zacch Adedeji, as his Special Adviser on Revenue.

CNG’s Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement, yesterday, described the appointment as ‘well deserved,’ adding that it was another significant pointer to President Tinubu’s passionate belief in the organic links between generations.

“President Tinubu’s meticulous selection of those who would carry his vision forward is amply displayed in the choice of Zacch who in 2011, at the age of 33, was appointed as the Commissioner for Finance by Governor Abiola Ajimobi, becoming the youngest person ever to hold such a position in Oyo State.

“The fact that Adedeji is as well a certified accountant, corporate tax, and public finance development expert, whose expertise extends across different sectors, will enable him to provide valuable insights and guidance to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It is also noteworthy that Adedeji, one of the youngest chartered accountants in the country’s history, attained a managerial position through his diligent work with the American multinational company, Procter and Gamble (P&G),” he said.

In a related development, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has also applauded a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State, Wale Edun as Special Adviser, Monetary Policy to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would help strengthen the Country’s economy.

The group expressed optimism that the co-founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, a core professional with the requisite experience in the financial sector, would help the government to initiate policies that would strengthen the naira and improve the economic standing of the Country.

Salihu Mohammed Danlami, who spoke on behalf of the group, urged Mr. Edun to support President Bola Tinubu in formulating economic policies that would be beneficial to the generality of the Nigerian masses.

“We believe his appointment is a testament to his outstanding record of service and we wish him a successful tenure in his new role.

“We pledge our support to Chief Wale Edun in the discharge of his duty and we are confident in his ability to steer the monetary policy of the country towards the path of growth and development, the group stated.