President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the governors who recently emerged as leaders of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

In a statement, yesterday, issued by the Office of the President, State House, Abuja and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tinubu.congratulated Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his emergence as Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on his election as Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and his Kaduna State counterpart, Uba Sani, on their elections as deputy chairmen for the two respective forums.

“Being called upon by their peers to lead them is a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in them by the governors,” he said.

Tinubu tasked the new leaders to use their tenures to advance the peace, unity and socio-economic development of Nigeria and join hands with his administration in its quest to actualise its ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“As chief executives of states, governors are critical to the overall success of our administration and the desire for a Nigeria that works for all. As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and safe country, what states do or do not do matters a lot. I am, therefore, obliged to ask the new leaders to use their good offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the Federal Government, under my leadership, and governments at the state level. It is my prayer that you acquit yourselves diligently in discharging the responsibilities bestowed on you through this election,” he said.