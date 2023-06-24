By Henry Uche

Given the overwhelming socio -economic and political turbulences Nigerians are battling with, altruistic Nigerians are calling on president Bola Ahmed Tinuba to deploy the magic wand he preached during his campaigns and reverse the ugly situation tearing Nigerians apart.

In a recent article titled, ‘What is the Nigerian Dream’ Godman Akinlabi had charged economic and political leaders to do everything legally allowed to make Nigeria a place citizens could live and be proud of.

The preacher maintained that no country develops without a national dream that reflects the people’s hopes and aspirations and provides a sense of purpose and identity for the nation, saying that Nigerians are resilient and have a strong “can do” spirit.

“We need to design a national ideal that nurtures their strength and helps them channel their grit and excellence to endeavours that move the country forward. As we step into a new political dispensation, I urge the leaders to rethink the Nigerian idea and propose a ‘Nigerian Dream’ that restores faith in our democracy, fuels our aspirations and devotion to the nation, guides our economic development, social justice, environmental sustainability, cultural preservation, and technological advancements, and inspires future generations”

The author who is also a leadership expert decried the level of despondency among young who have lost hope in Nigeria and had chosen to seek greener pastures anywhere in the world at all cost.

“A few years ago, I saw a post on the popular social networking site Twitter asking Nigerians what the “Nigerian Dream” means to them. Curious, I checked the comments to see what Nigerians consider the Nigerian Dream. Most respondents said the Nigerian Dream is to get an international passport and Japa (a colloquial word to describe the trend of young and talented Nigerians leaving the country for better opportunities abroad) at all costs.

“Another dominant response was that the Nigerian Dream is to secure a slice of the national cake and enrich themselves and their family at the expense of the rest of the country. Other comments were along the lines of the Nigerian Dream being to “better pass my neighbour,” implying a sense of competition or envy among neighbours who compare their living standards.

“Frankly, I thought the answers were ridiculous until I pondered the question and quickly discovered there was no single Nigerian Dream articulated and deliberately sold to generations of Nigerians to incubate their aspirations and see themselves as part of a national project that is larger than them”

Having travelled wide, he observed that citizens of many developed societies were born and raised into a shared national ideal that fuels their individual aspirations and helps them see the bigger picture and how their actions contribute to the building or destruction of their nations.

“Countries made their people believe that anything is possible within their land; that anybody from anywhere can become somebody through ‘sheer will’ and hard work. No “connections” are needed. This principle attracts people from all over the world, including Nigeria, who are persuaded that they will make it in those countries”

He affirmed that in the absence of such an ideal in Nigeria, citizens frame variegated, often self-centred and conflicting goals detrimental to national harmony, patriotism, and development. However, he said it was not a citizen problem but leadership gap that has gone unaddressed for decades, breeding pervasive cynicism among Nigerians.

“To build a nation where peace and justice reigns” ends the second verse of our national anthem, and I reckon, could be a good anchor for a national dream that represents the shared goals, values, and aspirations of Nigerians, serving as a unifying force, guiding the nation’s efforts, and shaping its future direction. But peace and justice have eluded Nigerians.

“Democracy was supposed to help usher in a national dream that encompasses ideals of progress, prosperity, equality, and societal well-being for Nigerians because democracy is a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

“Nigerians do not believe they are in a democracy, and the just-concluded elections proved as much. Widespread voter suppression, ethnic baiting, flagrant results manipulations, and the usurpation of the clear will of the people have deepened the disillusionment Nigerians feel about their country. People are abandoning their fatherland to “Japa” abroad.

“Almost daily, young Nigerians place a demand on me to pray for them as they relocate to other climes: incredibly talented professionals and students who could have helped shape and build a progressive Nigeria. Countries with an established national dream have gained them. If there was a Nigerian Dream our young people would be here making sure it is realised against all odds. Because we have none of that, we lose people, skills, innovation, and progress!

“Will our leaders ask themselves, “What is the Nigerian Dream?” Will they create one that is inclusive and draws on the strength of our diversity to propose a united and progressive nation every Nigerian feels proud of and loyal to?

“Will it be business as usual? And will Nigeria continue to be a country where anything goes, and everybody looks to bleed until it can no longer sustain any form of life? We just celebrated Democracy Day, it is a time for reflection, especially for our political leaders” he implored.