From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has given the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, the marching order to ensure Nigerians believe in the country again.

The directive followed concerns about the decline in patriotism and the spread of misinformation affecting citizens.

"Mr. President has given me a marching order to see that Nigerians believe in this country once again.

“You know that people don’t even believe in leaders that they elected. Flags are not flying anymore. You go to government offices overseas, you don’t even see the symbol of our collective existence flying even in public buildings,” the minister told State House Correspondents after meeting with the president.

He said the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is going to be at the forefront of carrying out the directive.

Idris, while responding to a question on what new ideas he was bringing to national orientation, assured that the government was committed to restoring national unity.

“Well, of course, you know the belief in the concept of nationhood and patriotism has broken down in this country. This is not in doubt. We’re trying to rebuild that, to reconstruct that, as you say.

“We’re coming up with national discourse on orientation or reorientation. So that Nigerians can believe in their country. You know that people don’t believe even the leaders they themselves have elected. Flags are not flying anymore. You go to government offices overseas, you don’t even see the symbol of our collective existence, flying even in public buildings.

“We’re bringing that back, we are bringing back this concept of discipline that Nigerians should have. Patriotism. Belief in the nationhood that our founding fathers have told us. So, it is going to be a new minister of information and national orientation and national orientation is going to be at the centre of it,” he said.

On the president’s commitment to promoting responsible journalism in the country, Idris, emphasised President Tinubu’s dedication to press freedom.

Asked what he would do about managing the perceived excesses of social media, he said government would take a look at suggestions to sanitise the media sector in the country without encumbering them in any way.

“You know that is a very delicate line to toe. But government and Mr. President and all of us in that sector are committed to ensuring there’s press freedom. That freedom, like I said, comes with responsibility. A lot of things that some of these people on social media are doing are also not very patriotic. Sometimes, you see news that is not factual. But I don’t want a situation where it will be seen that the government is trying to gag the press. I want that to be underscored.

“There is no attempt by the government to gag the media. We’re going to do whatever it takes to ensure it is responsible and also accountable. Responsible journalism is the way to go.”

Asked if he was toeing the line of the Nigerian Press Council suggestion to register journalists as a way to sanitise the profession, the minister said: “Well, that is being looked at, you know that Mr. President believes in press freedom. He believes in the freedom of expression, and he’s not going to gag the media in any way, shape or form. He’s going to work assiduously to ensure the Nigerian media that has been free is even freer.

“But like I said all the time. This freedom also comes with enormous responsibility. You can’t just say what is not right, because you’re enjoying press freedom. There’ll be freedom. But that will be responsible freedom.”

Idris, while stressing the importance of national reorientation, which will extend to all 774 local government areas across Nigeria, with plans for a nationwide discourse, disclosed his ministry was coming up with a roadmap that will make Nigerians believe in their country once again.

On how he would get this orientation message to the 774 LGAs, Idris said: “We are going to post officers to all the 774 LGAs and we are coming up with a roadmap that will revamp that sector so that Nigerians can believe in their country once again.”

The minister, in addition, outlined the government’s intentions to enhance the welfare of media professionals, with specific details yet to be finalised.

“It is in the works. I have discussed that with Mr. President. He wants to see me come up with a roadmap for that. We are going to work on that and in due course you will get definite answers.

‘’The welfare of journalists will continue to be on the front-burner because we believe in the freedom of the press and anything that will promote this freedom will be given priority,” he said.