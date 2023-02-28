By Chinelo Agina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have instituted a suit to restrain the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from doing anything to stop the collation and announcement of the results of the February 25 presidential election.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Kano and marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023, the Action Alliance and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as defendants while the Vice Presidential of the APC, Kashim Shettima, was also listed as plaintiff.

The plaintiffs in a motion on notice filed alongside the originating summons, asked the court to make the order restraining the defendants from stopping the collation and announcement of the results because “damages will not adequately compensate for the injury that may be occasioned on the Plaintiffs if by the Defendants stop the collation of the result.”

CHINELO OBOGO THE SUN PUBLISHING LIMITED, 2, COSCHARIS STREET, KIRIKIRI INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT, APAPA PMB 21776, IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA +2348086782493