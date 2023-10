From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ooni of Ife and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on his 49th birthday.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the

President expressed gratitude to His Imperial Majesty for his unflinching support to the administration and remarkable efforts in rallying Royal Fathers from across the nation.

As the revered custodian of Yoruba heritage, history, and traditions, President Tinubu acknowledged the invaluable role of Oba Ojaja II in preserving and passing down the cultural and spiritual practices of the Yoruba people.

“Kabiyesi, since ascending the throne of your ancestors, your leadership has been instrumental in conflict prevention and resolution; community development, as well as representing the interests and concerns of Nigerians, both at home and abroad.

“I look forward to the continued partnership with our esteemed Royal Fathers to propel our nation forward.

“May God bless the Imperial Majesty with long life and good health, and may his reign be a source of unity and prosperity,” he said.