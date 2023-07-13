From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extolled the wife of General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, for her Christian virtues, devotion to her highly-respected husband, the church, and family values on her 75th birthday.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President noted that Mrs. Adeboye, is reputed for her evangelical work with children, young people, and the downtrodden.

The President further noted with admiration many of the outreach programmes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God targeted at rehabilitating drug addicts and the poor spearheaded by Mrs. Adeboye.

“I celebrate this Godly woman, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the occasion of her 75th birthday. We are inspired by her devotion to the work of God, family values, and the downtrodden among us. Mrs. Adeboye’s generosity of spirit and unflinching commitment to seeing that young people live value-guided life will continue to be a guide and beacon to many.

“Through her many philanthropic works and that of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, many lives have been turned around for good.

“I join family, friends and admirers all over the world to wish Pastor Folu many more years in good health and more service in the vineyard.”