From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday described the one time Vice President of the country during the military era, Lt. Gen Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya as a very resourceful military strategist, an epitome of courage, bravery, discipline and integrity who was selfless with his contribution and service to his father land, Nigeria.

Tinubu disclosed that as an accomplished military General, the late Chief of Defence Staff gave his all for the protection of the territorial integrity of the country as well as the preservation of the unity of the country, saying that he left behind rich legacies of selflessness, utmost diligence and deep sense of dedication to generation coming behind.

The President who was represented by the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated this while speaking during the funeral service held for the Late Diya at the Cathedral Church of St Paul, Odogbolu, Ogun State.

The Odogbolu, Ogun State born military General and one time Military Governor of Ogun State died on March 26 at the age of 79

Tinubu explained that though the exit of Diya has no doubt been painful but the country and the people left behind could always take solace in the fact that he served the country dutifully well and was an exemplary leader and shining example in the pursuit of truth, Integrity and all the noble ideal that have helped to preserve the unity of the country.

He said the deceased would always be remembered for introducing lots of reforms while in the army such as those that are tailored towards improving on the welfare of the soldiers as well as that of the community service which has helped to improve relations between the soldiers and their host communities.

Tinubu said, “Lt Gen Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya was very dedicated to preserving peace and territorial integrity of the country, He rose through the rank to be Chief of General Staff. He was a strategic thinker with ability to make swift decision. He contributed to quelling uprising that could hamper the security of the country and Africa.His sense of diligence and selflessness remains a point of reference to those coming behind and we can always take solace in his pursuit of truth, integrity and unity of our country”.

Speaking in his capacity as the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, described Diya as an illustrious son and another gift to the nation, urging the widow of the late General, Mrs Josehine Diya and the children to be comforted by the fact that the deceased was leaving behind a very rich culture of selfless service and utmost love for his father land.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Diocese of Ijebu Southwest , Anglican Communion of Nigeria, Rt (Revd) Dr. Babatunde Ogunbanwo described late Diya as a thorough-bred and highly disciplined soldier who spent all his life to serve the country.

Giving his word of exhortation during the service with the theme ”The End Of A Fulfilled Life”, Revd Ogunbanwo described the deceased as a very gallant and highly disciplined officer who lived a simple life and was very committed to serving God and caring for the people.

“Lt Gen Oladipo Diya was a great Ijebu son, he was role model to many of us, he was very instrumental to the creation of the Diocese of Ijebu Southwest of the Anglican Communion, he single handedly built the church hall for us, he was involved in the development of Odogbolu too, he donated a library, he was a humble man, you won’t even know he was once the number two citizen in the country when you visit him at his Ikeja home, he was such a great man”, the Bishop stated.

Ogunbanwo said according to Heb 9 vs 27, death is inevitable likewise judgement, noting that “this is the more reason why people should rather repent from all their ungodly ways and return to God before it will be too late”.

The cleric further harped on having the righteous at the helms of affairs in the country as the scripture says that when the righteous rules the people would certainly rejoice.

Ogunbanwo, however, urged the country’s leaders to shun greed but rather deploy the country’s resources to make life better for the country, saying that one day would be here when everyone would account for his stewardship before the almighty God.

Speaking before the military General was buried at his Odogbolu country home, former Head of State, Gen Abusalam Abubakar (rtd) described Diya as a dependable and professional colleague, adding that he had always been the one taking over from him whenever he (Diya) was leaving one office for another.

Gen Diya was later buried at his Odogbolu country home with full military accomplishments after series of gun salute.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Deputy governor of Ogun State, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Sen Olamillekan Adeola representing Ogun West; his counterpart representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Salis; former deputy governors, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga and Alhaja Salmot Badru.

Others were former military governors of Ogun State such as Kayode Olofinmoyin, Sam Ewang, Oladayo Popoola, Daniel Akintonde, among others.