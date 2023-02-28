From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Bola Tinubu presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the last Saturday election, by polling a total number of 231,591 votes from 13 local government areas.

Tinubu defeated his close opponent, Peter Obi, of Labour Party (LP), who garnered 175,071 votes from five local government areas.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled 88,468 votes, which came from the strongholds of his core supporters in Rivers State.

The State Collation Officer, Prof. Charles Teddy Adias announced that the total registered voters were 3,315,000. He disclosed that votes were cancelled in 25 wards affected by irregularities.

Meanwhile, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Johnson Sinikiem on Tuesday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended PHALGA Federal Constituency II and the Port Harcourt City LGA Senate elections over alleged irregularities.

At a briefing in the state capital, he said, “INEC Rivers State has suspended PHALGA 11 House of Representatives and Port Harcourt Local Government Area Senate elections for alleged irregularities.”

Sinikiem also said the commission had been informed of the threat to the life of its Collation Officer for the presidential election in the state, Prof. Adias.

Adias had earlier on Tuesday adjourned the collation of results of Saturday’s presidential election in the state over alleged threat to his life and family members.

Hours after the revelation, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State addressed journalists at the State Collation Centre in Port Harcourt and called on security agencies, particularly the police, to swing into action to stop any attempt capable of truncating the collation of results in the state.

