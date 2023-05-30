From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Service to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a statement issued by Tunde Rahman from State House Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their work place, was brought to his attention.

“The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably”, the statement read.