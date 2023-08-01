From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, decorated newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs with their new ranks and charged them to maintain teamwork to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Those decorated were Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The event took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The National Assembly had previously confirmed their appointments before the ceremony.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, quoted the president as commending the dedication, commitment and steadfastness displayed by the armed forces, acknowledging their significant contributions to the nation’s peace and stability.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining teamwork, which he credited for the gains recorded thus far in the security sector.

“We have seen that we are recording positive results in our security challenges because of your dedication, commitment and steadfastness.”

He assured of his administration’s commitment to supporting troops in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The president also underscored the value of virtues such as positive team thinking, unity, and selfless service to the nation, declaring that despite the current economic challenges, a better future awaits Nigeria.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of honest service to the nation, which he said everyone in government including the service chiefs must embrace, adding that he is working very hard to solve the current economic challenges being faced by Nigerians.

“We are committed to serving you and not to rule over you,” the President said.

He urged all members of the armed forces to view themselves as one single family, regardless of their diversity and also offered prayers for God’s blessings upon the armed forces, wishing them peace, progress, and success in their endeavours to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

CDS, Gen. Musa, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed the military’s unalloyed commitment to the security and defence of the nation. He also pledged to uphold with utmost dedication the safety and well-being of the nation and its citizens.

“Our appointment is a clear manifestation of the confidence reposed in us and recognition of our humble abilities to deliver for our dear nation. We pledge to carry out our duties with utmost dedication and full loyalty. I assure Mr. President that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is 100 per cent loyal to the government. We will go wherever we are ordered, whether by air, sea or land. We will ensure that Nigeria is projected in good light. May God bless Nigeria and guide the Armed Forces in our efforts to guard our nation’s territorial integrity, and ensure peace and security reigns supreme,’’ he said.

Present at the event were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribabu, senior government officials, members of the immediate families of the service chiefs, and other heads of security and intelligence agencies.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, expressed his optimism and hope for a brighter future while fielding questions from State House Correspondents.

“We have no doubt that it’s a new dawn, we have no doubt that insurgency may be a thing of the past, we have no doubt that the ECOWAS issues we have may also be resolved because we have the right team with the focus and synergy; they are all from the 39th Course and we hope that Nigeria will witness the renewed hope that it truly deserves,” he said.