President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, declaring a state of emergency on food security in response to alarming increase in food inflation nationwide.

His spokesperson, Dele Alake, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after a meeting between Tinubu and stakeholders on agriculture and food production value-chain.

He said Tinubu announced several short-term and long term measures to secure the country’s food supply, including establishing ranches in collaboration with State Governments to incorporate grazing reserves, and check farmers/herders conflicts.

Disclosing the details of the Presidential Intervention on Food Security, food Pricing and Sustainability, Presidential spokesman, Alake, explained that measures in the action plan would include an immediate release of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.⁣ He also disclosed that the President has approved that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.

“As a hands-on- leader who follows developments across the country every day, Mr. President is not unmindful of the rising cost of food and how it affects the citizens. While availability is not a problem, affordability has been a major issue to many Nigerians in all parts of the country. This has led a significant drop in demand thereby undermining the viability of the entire agriculture and food value chain. Accordingly, in line with this administration’s position on ensuring that the most vulnerable are supported, Mr. President has declared, with immediate effect the following actions: That a state of emergency on food security be announced immediately, and that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council,” he said.

He announced that the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources have been directed to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is produced all-year round.

The Federal Government will create and support a National Commodity Board that will review and continuously assess food prices as well as maintain a strategic food reserve that will be used as a price stabilisation mechanism for critical grains and other food items, Alake said.

Meanwhile, other measures include establishment of modern cattle ranches in partnership with willing state governments, and Federal Government would pay for the land, so as to reduce contentious open grazing and maximise benefits of modern animal husbandry.

“The government will change the way we have been doing livestock business, away from the archaic method to the modern way acceptable worldwide. We will establish ranches in collaboration with state governments and the Federal Government will pay for the land. So, that in essence will resolve all of those issues of encroachment.”

Security agencies are also to enhance security in conflict-ravaged communities so that farmers can return to cultivating farm produce to boost food supply across the country.

