From Juliana Taiwo– Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide with immediate effect.

He, however, said that Nigeria’s United Nations (UN) permanent representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from the recall.

While the Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar gave the envoys till October 30 to return to the country, the president directed their immediate recall.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, reads: “The President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.