From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide and Winners Chapel International, David Oyedepo, on his 69th birthday on September 27, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President affirmed that the words and works of wisdom demonstrated by the cleric continue to resonate within and beyond Nigeria, impacting greatly on the economy in the areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure, banking, publishing and transportation.

The President acknowledged the great strides of Bishop Oyedepo, who he described as visionary gospel leader, in pursuing personal, intellectual and spiritual development for humanity, while encouraging many to grow through the practical teaching of the Word of Faith with remarkable results in the expansion of the ministry.

President Tinubu said he believes that the lifestyle of the Bishop, reflected in his teachings on love, peace, prosperity, faith and wisdom, remain exemplary even as his dedication to building lasting institutions and a God-fearing generation speaks of his unequivocal commitment to God.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to fortify and multiply His grace on Bishop Oyedepo and his family.