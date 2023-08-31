From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of South Africa, following a tragic fire incident at a multi-storey building in Johannesburg’s central business district.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said, while praying for a speedy recovery for the wounded “In this moment of tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families affected by this devastating fire incident. The extent of this loss is truly profound, and during this challenging time, please be assured that Nigeria stands in unity with you.”

Reiterating the strong bond shared between Nigeria and South Africa, Tinubu expresses hope that the collective strength of the South African people, relevant government agencies and the unwavering spirit of Africa will positively impact the healing and rehabilitation of all those affected.