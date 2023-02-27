From Tony John, Port Harcourt

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is coasting to victory in Rivers State as poll results are being collated.

The presidential candidate is currently in the lead, having won 13 of the 19 local government areas (LGAs) results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission for Saturday’s presidential election.

Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi has so far won four local government areas, while Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also floored two LGAs.

Results for four more local governments of the 23 LGAs in Rivers had not been announced at the time this report was filed.

Among the four remaining local government areas whose results have not been announced is Obio/Akpor LGA.

Obio/Akpor, from where state governor Nyesom Wike hails, is the most populous LGA in Rivers.

Meanwhile, in Khana LGA, the Collation Officer disclosed that over 19,000 persons could not vote in 45 units.