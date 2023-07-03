From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with the nation’s service for the first time since their appointment and charged to work as a teamwork to deliver on their assigned responsibilities.

President Tinubu had appointed new service chiefs on June 19.

PresidentTinubu had retired all the security chiefs, including the IGP, who served in the administration of former president, Muhammadu Buhari. He also approved the replacement of the comptroller-general of customs.

The new service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuru Ribadu, who led the security chiefs to the meeting told State House Correspondents that there would work tirelessly to ensure accomplish the objective of securing the country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back

“We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here,” he said.

Ribadu expressed his unwavering belief in the team’s competence to carry out their responsibilities successfully.

He underscored the encouraging progress witnessed in the nation, specifically pointing out a reduction in crime rates and criminal activities.

Addressing the challenges ahead, Ribadu emphasised the commitment of the team to deliver on their objectives.

“Where we are today, you can see already things are improving in our country. If you see, the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place.

“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver,” he said.