From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted the of Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) for shopping for endorsements and begging United States President, Joe Biden, to call to congratulate Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the APC PCC asking Biden to congratulate Tinubu, was act of desperation.

The PDP candidate said the tweet by the APC PCC Director of New Media, Femi Fani-Kayode, that there was a need for Biden to add his voice as both the US and Nigeria shared a historic relationship.

He described Fani-Kayode’s action as appalling even as he called on Tinubu and his team to stop forcing foreign countries to recognise the “sham election conducted by INEC.

“After being the beneficiary of the worst and most fraudulent election in the history of Nigeria, Tinubu and his ilk are now running from pillar to post, begging Western powers to recognise him. This is the height of desperation.

“It is reminiscent of the late former military head of state, Sani Abacha’s, days where the maximum ruler tried to ingratiate himself with the West after refusing to recognise the late MKO Abiola as the winner of June 12 election and deciding to seize power over a people that did not want him.

“Even the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stated expressly that Nigeria’s election was below the expectation of Nigerians. Several credible media houses, locally and internationally, as well as EU observers, have all questioned the credibility of this election.”

“Chatham House, an independent policy institute, based in London, in an analysis by one of its fellows, said the February 25 presidential election showed the Independent National Electoral Commission failed to learn new lessons.

“The London-based Think Tank had stressed that the electoral umpire failed to adhere to its guidelines, which it put in place before the poll, especially the one bordering on the uploading of results in real-time,” he said.