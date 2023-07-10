From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu concluded his official visit to Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, and returned to Abuja on Monday evening.

During the two-day visit, Tinubu participated in the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 6:30pm, aboard the NAF 001 Boeing 737 jet.

During Tinubu’s visit to Bissau, he was unanimously appointed as the new Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS. This makes him one of the fastest leaders to assume this prestigious position shortly after being elected as President of one of the member-states.

In his acceptance speech in his position as the role of Chairman of the Authority, Tinubu pledged to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

He warned that terrorism and the persistent pattern of coup d’etat in the region had reached an alarming levels, demanding urgent and concerted action.

He argued that insecurity and creeping terrorism were stunting the progress and development of the sub-region, necessitating a collective action from member-states.

While decrying the emerging pattern of coup d’etat in West Africa, Tinubu charged ECOWAS to stand firm in defence of democracy.

“There is no one among us who did not campaign to be a leader. We didn’t give our soldiers resources, we didn’t invest in them, in their boots, in their training to violate the freedom of the people,” he said.

According to him, the military turning its guns against civil authorities violates the principles upon which they were hired, which is to defend the sovereignty of their nations.

“We must not sit in ECOWAS as toothless bulldogs,” he added.

President Tinubu urged his counterparts to strengthen their respective democratic institutions and ensure respect for human rights and the rule of law, saying his one-year tenure “will enhance engagements with the countries in transition (Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso) to ensure their quick return to democratic rule.”

—

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Sun Newspapers 1st Floor,

Orji Uzor Kalu House

Banex Junction

Mabushi, Abuja

Abuja.

+234 803 308 0280