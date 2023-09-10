By Chinelo Obogo

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has fixed the hearing for the case between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu tomorrow.

The former vice president had filed a suit at the US court, demanding that Chicago State University (CSU) release all of Tinubu’s academic records over irregularities in the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).This move was prompted by Atiku’s belief that these documents would help clarify what he said are inconsistencies in Tinubu’s background.

In response to Atiku’s application, CSU agreed to release Tinubu’s credentials once the court issues the order. In a statement dated August 23, issued by the university and signed by the university’s counsel, the university noted that once they get an order from the court, the academic records of Tinubu will be released. The university also pleaded with the court to be specific with the demands it seeks.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert’s then directed Tinubu to provide an explanation by August 23rd regarding the potential release of his academic records at CSU to Atiku and on August 23rd, Tinubu’s attorney submitted a statement as part of his legal argument, asking CSU not to release his academic credentials to the former Vice President.

The US court, in the docket entry which was made by the clerk on Friday, September 8, 2023, said the matter has been set for hearing in-person on Tuesday, September 12, at 1:30 p.m in courtroom 1386.

The US court said if CSU objects to the scope of Atiku’s subpoenas for documents and for a deposition under Federal Rule of Civil procedure, it should file any objections by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, rather than reserve those objections until a later date.

The court document states: “If respondent Chicago State University objects to the scope of petitioner Abubakar’s subpoenas for documents and for a deposition under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6), as originally issued [1-1][1-2] or as modified [22-1] [22-3], it should file any objections by 5:00 p.m. on 9/11/23 rather than reserve those objections until a later date.

“This matter is set for hearing in-person on 9/12/23 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 1386. If out of town counsel want to appear by telephone, they should contact the Court’s courtroom deputy. The Court’s preference, however, is for counsel who will be speaking at the hearing to appear in person. Mailed notice.

“This notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 77(d) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure or Rule 49(c) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. It was generated by CM/ECF, the automated docketing system used to maintain the civil and criminal dockets of this District. If a minute order or other document is enclosed, please refer to it for additional information.”