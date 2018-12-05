In a verbal tirade, Tinubu described Atiku as confused and directionless and called on Nigerians to reject the opposition party.

Sunday Ani & Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, took the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to the cleaners.

In a no-holds-barred verbal tirade, Tinubu described Atiku as confused and directionless and called on Nigerians to reject the opposition party.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, Atiku has changed membership of political parties so many time that if asked which party he belonged, “he must ask of the year you are referring to before he could provide an answer.”

He added: “Atiku has changed political parties such that if you ask him the direction he is going, he would answer North, South, East and West at the same time.”

According to him: “Any man who intends on going everywhere at the same time is a man intent on going nowhere. Atiku has every right to engage in such personal confusion. But, he has no ethical right to try to substitute his personal confusion for our national mission.”