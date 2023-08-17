From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of State, Education

Yusuf T. Sununu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Abdullahi T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management

(Kaduna)

Minister Of State, Federal Capital Territory

Mairiga Mahmud

Minister Of State, Water Resources And Sanitation

Bello M. Goronto

•NORTH EAST

Minster of Agriculture and Food Security

Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education

Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior

Sa’idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

All Pate

Minister of Police Affairs

Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development

U. Maigari Ahmadu

•NORTH CENTRAL

Minister of Steel Development

Shuaibu A. Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation

Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour And Employment

Simon B. Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs

Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, assigned portfolios to ministers that were recently confirmed by the Senate.

They would be inaugurated on Monday, at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja at a ceremony to be presided over by President Tinubu himself.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the ministers-designate are expected to come with two guests each.

The list released by the Presidency has former governor of Rivers State Nyesome Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Bosun Tijani is Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy while Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management is Ishak Salako. Wale Edun is Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

The list has Bunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy; Minister of Power is Adedayo Adelabu while Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare goes to Tunji Alausa.

Against all permutations, Dele Alake was assigned to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, while Minister of Tourism is Lola Ade-John. Minister of Transportation has Adegboyega Oyetola while Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment goes to Doris Anit. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology is Uche Nnaji, Nkiruka Onyejeocha will serve as Minister of State, Labour and Employment while Uju Kennedy isMinister of Women Affairs

Former governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi is Minister of Works, Festus Keyamo is Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Abubakar Momoh, Minister of Youth, while Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is Betta Edu. Minister of State, Gas Resources is Ekperikpe Ekpo while Minister of State, Petroleum Resources is Heineken Lokpobiri as John Enoh heads Ministry of Sports Development, .

Others are Hannatu Musawa as Minister of Art, Culture and creative Economy, Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence, Bello Mattawale, Minister of State Defense, Minister of State Education, Yusuf Sununu, Minister of Housing and Urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of State Housing and development, Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of Budget and National planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The President also reserved the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management for the Nominee from Kaduna state who is yet to be announced.

Minister of State, FCT Mairiga Mahmud, Minister of State Water resources and sanitation, Bello Goronyo, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Education Tahir maman, Minister of interior, Saidu Alkali, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Coordinating Minister of health and social welfare, Ali Pate, Minister of Police affairs, Ibrahim Geidam.

Minister of State steel development, Maigari Ahmadu, Minister of Steel development, Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Information and National orientation, Muhammed Idris.

Lateef Fagbemi is Attorney of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Minister of Labor and employment, Simon Lalong, Minister of State Police affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, Minster of Special duties and intergovernmental affairs Zephaniah Jisalo.

While Joseph Utsev is Minister of Water resources and sanitation and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security is Aliyi Sabi Abdullahi.