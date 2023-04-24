From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday evening arrived the country after spending several weeks in Europe ahead of his inauguration next month.

The President-elect had arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by exactly 4.30pm and headed straight to the Defence House without much airport ceremony.

No fewer than 100 vehicles comprising over 50 long buses loaded with supporters mobilised from Abuja environs were at the airport to receive him.

He however left the supporters disappointed when he could not show his face to acknowledge the cheers from hundreds of them standing along the road to receive.

Details later…