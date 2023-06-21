• Lands in Paris for global financing pact summit

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

A statement by the Director, InformationOffice of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, said the President also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides to work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has arrived Paris to join other world leaders in France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day summit hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron has the theme “Focus 2030” will hold from June 22 to 23, 2023, at Palais Brongniart.

He arrived Paris 6:21pm Nigerian time, yesterday, and was received by government officials from both countries.

Macron had expressed the wish for France to host the event during the COP27 in Egypt.

According to a statement by Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, the Summit, would look at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.