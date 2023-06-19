…names Ribadu NSA

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service with immediate effect.

According to a statement from Director of Information, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the President also named their replacement.

The new appointees are National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar.

Others are Acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, and Chief of Defense Intelligence, Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye.

President Tinubu also approved appointments: Brigade of Guards Commander, Col. Adebisi Onasanya, Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja, Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa, 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger, Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim and 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote.

In the same vain, the President has approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa.

They are (N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery, Maj. Isa Farouk Audu, (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery, Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu, (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence, Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat, Commanding Officer, State House Armament, Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) and (N/18578) Second-in- Command, State House Armament, Lt. A. Aminu.

President Tinubu also approved the appointments of two additional Special Advisers, and two Senior Assistants, they are Special Adviser, Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, and Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim.

The President also approved the appointment of Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi Bashir Adewale

“It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, the statement read.