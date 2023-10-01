Expands CCT by 15m households

CNG conversion kits underway

From Uche Usim, Abuja

To cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on low-cadre workers, President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, announced a N25,000 monthly provisional wage increment for them that would run for six months.

He disclosed this in his 63rd Independence Anniversary message to Nigerians.

He said: ‘’Based on our talks with labour, business, and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation.

‘’For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional N25,000 per month,’’ he said.

The president said that the present administration was committed to relieving the hardship faced by Nigerians, adding that various measures had been taken by all tiers of government to mitigate them.

‘’There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.

‘’We have embarked on several public sector reforms to stabilize the economy, direct fiscal and monetary policy to fight inflation, encourage production, ensure the security of lives and property and lend more support to the poor and the vulnerable.

‘’To ensure better grassroots development, we set up an Infrastructure Support Fund for states to invest in critical areas. States have already received funds to provide relief packages against the impact of rising food and other prices,’’ Tinubu said.

The president further disclosed that from October, the conditional cash transfer programmes would be expanded to accommodate an additional 15 million vulnerable households.

On transportation, Tinubu said that cheaper and safer Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses would be deployed across the country.

He noted that the conversion kits would flood the country as soon as possible

“These buses will operate at a fraction of current fuel prices, positively affecting transport fares. New CNG conversion kits will start coming in very soon as all hands are on deck to fast track the usually lengthy procurement process.

‘’We are also setting up training facilities and workshops across the nation to train and provide new opportunities for transport operators and entrepreneurs.

‘’This is a groundbreaking moment where, as a nation, we embrace more efficient means to power our economy. In making this change, we also make history”.

The president, while seeking Nigerians’ love, patience and support explained that economic reforms may be bitter but the fruits are sweet.